CBC P.E.I. holding leaders' debate tonight
Here's how to watch P.E.I.'s four political leaders debate the issues that matter to Islanders, one week before election day.
Debate is available online, on TV and on radio starting at 6:30 p.m.
Here's how to watch P.E.I.'s four political leaders debate the issues that matter to Islanders, one week before election day.
The event at Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside is sold out, but you will be able to watch a live stream in this story. You can also watch:
- On our Facebook page.
- On our YouTube channel.
- On CBC-TV.
- Or listen on CBC Radio.
The questions for the debate were drawn from feedback sent to CBC by readers, listeners and viewers. The leaders will be given one minute to respond to each question, before the issue is opened up for general debate.
The debate starts at 6:30 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.