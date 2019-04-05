CBC P.E.I. holding leaders' debate tonight

Here's how to watch P.E.I.'s four political leaders debate the issues that matter to Islanders, one week before election day.

The event at Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside is sold out, but you will be able to watch a live stream in this story. You can also watch:

On our Facebook page.

On our YouTube channel.

On CBC-TV.

Or listen on CBC Radio.

The questions for the debate were drawn from feedback sent to CBC by readers, listeners and viewers. The leaders will be given one minute to respond to each question, before the issue is opened up for general debate.

The debate starts at 6:30 p.m.

