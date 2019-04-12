Meet the would-be leaders of P.E.I.

From the joy of meeting the voters to what motivates them in public life, here's what the leaders of P.E.I.'s four political parties are thinking about on the campaign trail.

During the second full week of the P.E.I. election campaign Island Morning host Mitch Cormier sat down for a chat with each of the four.

Getting to know the party leader's before the provincial election. PC Dennis King, Green Party Peter Bevan- Baker, NDP Joe Byrne, and Liberal Wade MacLauchlan. 48:01

You can listen to them here, or read about what they had to say.

