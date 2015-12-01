Reality check: How good is the Liberal job creation record?

The P.E.I. Liberal Party launched its election campaign Wednesday morning with its jobs platform, and some boasting of its job creation record.

The news release included this statement.

"Over 5,000 new full-time jobs were added over the last four years. And now, there is a record number of Islanders with full-time jobs."

Has the provincial economy added that many jobs since Wade MacLauchlan was elected in May 2015?

Full-time job creation has been strong over the last two and a half years.

The record is not as good over the four years since the last election in May 2015, because after a brief peak job numbers fell in the first 17 months of the mandate of Wade MacLauchlan's government, bottoming out in October 2016.

May 2015: 59,300 full-time jobs.

Oct. 2016: 58,100 full-time jobs.

Feb. 2019: 63,400 full-time jobs.

It is difficult to know exactly what the Liberal Party meant by "the last four years," but if you take it to mean from the last election to the present — from May 2015 to February 2019 (the latest numbers available) — 4,100 jobs have been added.

But comparing one month to another month is always problematic on P.E.I., because the numbers can move around a lot. For example May of 2015 was the worst month of that year for full-time jobs.

Employment numbers on P.E.I. are better looked at in terms of trends over a number of months or, if you want to compare two points in time, using averages of a collection of months.

If we compare, for example, the average number of full time jobs per month in the 12 months between March of 2014 to February of 2015, and then the same for 2018-2019, here's what we see:

2014-15: 62,200 full-time jobs

2018-19: 64,200 full-time jobs

An addition of 2,000 jobs, which is about the same number added from 2011 to 2015.

Lastly, take the second part of that statement, "And now, there is a record number of Islanders with full-time jobs." That was not true of February, but it did happen relatively recently, in November, when it reached 65,600.

