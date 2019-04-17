Polls set to close in P.E.I. election
Polls will close at 7 p.m. AT in 25 of 27 electoral districts
Polls are set to close in most of P.E.I.'s electoral districts — with results on the province's political future expected to start rolling in after 7:30 p.m. AT.
Polls in 25 of the 27 districts will close at 7 p.m. Polls in District 6: Stratford–Keppoch will close at 7:30 p.m., because those polls were closed earlier this afternoon due to an unsubstantiated threat.
The election has been postponed in District 9: Charlottetown–Hillsborough following the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay and his son on Friday. However, voters in that district will still be able to cast a ballot in a referendum to decide if the province should move to a mixed member proportional representation voting system.
The election is being closely watched around the country. It marks the first three-way race in a province long held by two parties. The Green Party is hoping to make an unprecedented breakthrough — and with that comes the possibility the province could elect its first minority government.
