More nominations, leaders door-to-door, in Day 2 of P.E.I. election campaign

Here are some of the campaign activities scheduled for March 28.

The Liberal Party will present its health platform in Charlottetown at 9:30 a.m. in the Murchison Centre. Later in the day Leader Wade MacLauchlan will be campaigning in districts 5, 6, 7 and 17.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will start the day in his own District 17 and campaign with fellow MLA Hannah Bell in Charlottetown. He will be in Summerside for a fundraiser later in the day. In the evening he will attend the District 10 nomination meeting and a young Greens event at UPEI.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will spend the day campaigning in his own District 15. The nomination meeting for District 25 is at St. Luke's Hall in O'Leary Corner at 6:30 p.m.

The NDP will hold a group nomination meeting at Murphy's Community Centre in Charlottetown starting at 7 p.m.

