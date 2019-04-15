Elizabeth May visit and seniors announcement in day 20 of P.E.I. election campaign

Here are some of the announcements planned for the P.E.I. election campaign Monday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King and Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will both start the day at the Matthew Murphy Memorial Fishermen's Breakfast in Kingston.

King will spend the remainder of the day campaigning in his home District 15, Brackley-Hunter River.

Bevan-Baker will head west, spending the morning campaigning with candidates in Summerside. In the afternoon he will be joined by national Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and New Brunswick MLAs David Coon and Megan Mitton to campaign in District 24, Evangeline-Miscouche. The party will hold a rally at the College of Piping in Summerside in the evening.

The Liberals will make an announcement on their seniors policy in Cornwall at 9:30 a.m. Leader Wade MacLauchlan will campaign in districts 14, 15 and 16.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne will spend the day campaigning in his own District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

More P.E.I. news