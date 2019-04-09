Women's issues debate on day 16 of P.E.I. election campaign
Morning debate at Holland College
Here are some of the events scheduled for Thursday in the P.E.I. election campaign.
All four party leaders will participate in a forum on women's issues at the Charlottetown campus of Holland College starting at 10 a.m. The forum is hosted by the P.E.I. Coalition for Women in Government and the Holland College Student Union.
Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will go from the forum to an event just down the street at the Holman Grand Hotel. The meet and greet with Green candidates from the greater Charlottetown areas starts at 12:30 p.m. He will campaign in his district in the afternoon, and hold a meet and greet at the Emyvale Recreation Centre in the evening.
Following the forum Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will campaign in districts 12 and 13 in Charlottetown, as well as in his own District 8, Stanhope-Marshfield.
Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will campaign in his own District 15, Brackley-Hunter River, Thursday afternoon.
NDP Leader Joe Byrne will also spend the remainder of the day in his home District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.
