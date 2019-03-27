Day 9 of P.E.I. campaign: Leaders spending time at home
Progressive Conservatives make land bank announcement
All four P.E.I. party leaders will spend at least part of Thursday campaigning in their home districts.
Islanders go to the polls April 23.
Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will be in his own District 15, Brackley-Hunter River all day. The Tories also sent out an early morning news release promising to create a land bank to help preserve farm land.
Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will spend part of the day in his home District 8, but will also campaign in two Charlottetown districts — Brighton and Victoria Park — as well as District 15, Brackley-Hunter River.
Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will be in his own District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point, all day.
NDP Leader Joe Byrne will also spend the day in his home constituency: District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.
