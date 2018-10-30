Day 8 of P.E.I. campaign: Announcements on fertility and education
PC, Liberal leaders in home district, Green leader canvassing in several
Here are some of the events scheduled for day eight of the P.E.I. election campaign.
The Liberals will make an announcement on education at 9 a.m. on the Charlottetown campus of Holland College. Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will spend the remainder of the day campaigning in his own District 8.
The Progressive Conservatives sent out a news release early Wednesday morning promising more support for fertility services. Leader Dennis King is campaigning in his home District 15.
Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker's will be knocking on doors with candidates in several different districts. He will spend the morning in North Rustico. In the early afternoon he will canvass in Kensington before moving on to Wellington. The evening will be spent knocking on doors in Summerside.
