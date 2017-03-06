Infant strategy from PCs, and leaders at home in day 7 of P.E.I. campaign

Here are some of the events planned in Day 7 of the P.E.I. election campaign.

The Progressive Conservatives released a plan early Tuesday morning for a program focusing on the development of children in the first three years called the First 1000 Days Initiative. Leader Dennis King will spend the day campaigning in his own district.

The NDP will have an announcement on affordable housing at 10 a.m. in Charlottetown.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan is meeting with the Grand Tracadie Harbour Authority, and meeting with constituents in his own District 8.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will be campaigning in his own District 17 Tuesday.

