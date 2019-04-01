Day 6 of P.E.I. campaign: Green Party platform to be released

Here are some of the events scheduled for day six of the P.E.I. provincial election campaign.

The Green Party will release its platform at an event in its districts 17 and 19 campaign office at 2 p.m. Unlike the other parties, who are releasing their platforms piece by piece, the Green platform is being released in its entirety. The Greens will have a campaign launch rally at 7 p.m. at the Old Grand Tracadie Elementary School.

The Liberals will release another plank in their platform at 9:30 a.m. in Winsloe. Leader Wade MacLauchlan will campaign in districts 14 and 15.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will spend the day campaigning in his own District 15.

More P.E.I. news