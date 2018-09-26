Teachers' Federation debate on day 23 of P.E.I. campaign

Here are some of the events planned for Thursday in the P.E.I. election campaign.

The leaders of the four parties will participate in a debate sponsored by the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation in the evening. That will be at the Delta Hotel in Charlottetown starting at 7:30 p.m.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne will welcome Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill for campaign events. The day starts with an all candidates' social at the Rodd Charlottetown at 8:30 a.m. The party will make an announcement at its Charlottetown headquarters on pharmacare at 11 a.m. Then Byrne and Burrill will spend the remainder of the day campaigning in District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

Byrne will be one of three leaders campaigning in District 12 Thursday.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will campaign in that district with candidate Tim Keizer. He will also campaign in his home District 15, Brackley-Hunter River.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will be in District 12 for the afternoon with candidate Karla Bernard. He will spend the morning campaigning in District 2, Georgetown-Pownal.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will campaign in District 15, Brackley-Hunter River, District 9, Charlottetown-Hillsborough, and his own District 8, Stanhope Marshfield.

