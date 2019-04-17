Leaders will return to stage on day 22 of P.E.I. campaign

Two more debates happen Wednesday in P.E.I.'s election contest.

On Tuesday evening the leaders took part in the CBC debate and in the morning an Ocean 100 debate.

All four leaders will start Wednesday in a chamber of commerce-sponsored debate at the Charlottetown campus of Holland College. That's at 9 a.m.

In the evening there will be a forum on youth issues at McMillan Hall at UPEI. Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker and NDP Leader Joe Byrne will attend. The Liberals will be represented by District 6 candidate David Dunphy and the Progressive Conservatives by District 17 candidate Kris Currie. That starts at 7 p.m.

Bevan-Baker will spend the early part of the day campaigning with candidates in Stratford, before returning to Charlottetown to campaign with candidates there. Charlottetown campaigning will include a visit to The Mount Continuing Care Community.

After the chamber of commerce debate Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will campaign in District 13, Charlottetown-Brighton and his own District 8 Stanhope-Marshfield. At 7 p.m. he will be at a meet and greet at the Tracadie Community Centre.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will campaign in districts 5, Stratford-Mermaid; 8 Stanhope-Marshfield; and 17, New Haven-Rocky Point.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne will campaign in District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park, and in Summerside.

