Leaders debate twice on day 21 of P.E.I. campaign
The leaders of P.E.I.'s four political parties will come together for two media-sponsored debates on Tuesday.
Leaders debating morning and evening
The leaders of P.E.I.'s four political parties will come together for two media-sponsored debates on Tuesday.
The evening debate is sponsored by CBC at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside. The event is sold out but you can watch online, on CBC-TV or listen on CBC Radio. It starts at 6:30 p.m.
At 9 a.m. Ocean 100 will hold a leaders forum.
Those are the only two events scheduled for Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King and Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.
Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan and NDP Leader Joe Byrne will spend some time campaigning in their own districts in addition to attending the debates.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.