Leaders debate twice on day 21 of P.E.I. campaign
PEI

The leaders of P.E.I.'s four political parties will come together for two media-sponsored debates on Tuesday.

Leaders debating morning and evening

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The CBC debate starts at 6:30 p.m. and is available online, on television and on radio. (Tim Cornett/Special to CBC)

The evening debate is sponsored by CBC at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside. The event is sold out but you can watch online, on CBC-TV or listen on CBC Radio. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

At 9 a.m. Ocean 100 will hold a leaders forum.

Those are the only two events scheduled for Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King and Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan and NDP Leader Joe Byrne will spend some time campaigning in their own districts in addition to attending the debates.

