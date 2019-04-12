Leaders meet, greet and rally on day 17 of election campaign

Here are some of the events scheduled in the P.E.I. election campaign for Friday.

The Liberals will make a campaign announcement on retaining health care professionals at St. Mark's Church in Charlottetown at 9:30 a.m. Leader Wade MacLauchlan will also campaign door-to-door in districts 10 and 11 in Charlottetown, in District 16, Cornwall-Meadowbank, and his own District 8, Stanhope-Marshfield.

The Liberals will also hold a rally at East Wiltshire School starting at 7 p.m.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will start the day at an open house at the South Shore Walk-in Clinic in Crapaud. Then he will head up west for the afternoon, campaigning in districts 25, O'Leary-Inverness; 26, Alberton-Bloomfield; and 27, Tignish-Palmer Road.

Bevan-Baker will host a meet and greet this evening at his campaign headquarters in Crapaud.

NDP Leader Joe Byrne will spend the day canvassing in his home District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

At publication time, CBC News had not heard from the PC Party what its plans were today.

More P.E.I. news