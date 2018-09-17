Agriculture debate in day 15 of P.E.I. election campaign

Here are some of the events that happened Wednesday in the P.E.I. election campaign.

All four leaders participated in a debate sponsored by the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown. The event was also stream live on the federation's Facebook page.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan announced if elected a $4.8 million expansion of the Graduate Mentorship Program, predicting it would create 2,000 more jobs for young Islanders.

He also campaigned in the Wellington area District 24 where the party held its announcement, as well as in District 23, Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King spent the day campaigning in his home District 15, Brackley-Hunter River.

The PC party issued a release promising an expansion of government's current marked fuel program if elected that it said will translate to lower costs for P.E.I.'s agricultural sector.

The PCs said the change would cover any farm-plated vehicles used for daily farm operations, not just tractors and combines, and provide an average savings of 15.8 cents per litre.

3 of 4 leaders in home districts

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker knocked on doorsteps in his own District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point.

The P.E.I. NDP released its entire party platform at its headquarters in Charlottetown Wednesday morning. It focuses on income security, creating affordable housing, and improving health services.

The NDP's Green New Deal is the final plank in its platform. It promises to spend $720 million on energy efficiency and conservation, renewable energy and public transit — a plan the party said would add almost 10,000 jobs on P.E.I. over five years and would also make all energy generation on P.E.I. renewable within 15 years.

Leader Joe Byrne spent the remainder of the day campaigning in his own District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

