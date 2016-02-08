Agriculture debate in day 15 of P.E.I. election campaign

Here are some of the events scheduled for Wednesday in the P.E.I. election campaign.

All four leaders will participate in a debate sponsored by the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture at 7 p.m. at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown. The event will also stream live on the federation's Facebook page.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will make an announcement about creating jobs for young Islanders and supporting workers at the Vanier Centre in Wellington Wednesday morning. He will also campaign in that area, District 24 and in District 23, Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will spend the day campaigning in his home District 15, Brackley-Hunter River.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will be on doorsteps in his own District 17, New Haven-Rocky Point during the day.

The NDP will release what they are calling their Green New Deal at its headquarters in Charlottetown Wednesday morning. Leader Joe Byrne will spend the remainder of the day campaigning in his own District 12, Charlottetown-Victoria Park.

