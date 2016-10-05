Day 14 of P.E.I. campaign: Land issues forum in Charlottetown
Three of the four party leaders in the P.E.I. provincial election will attend a forum to debate land preservation issues in Charlottetown Tuesday night.
All the leaders will spend time in their home districts Tuesday
Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker, Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King, and NDP Leader Joe Byrne will be part of the forum, sponsored by the Coalition for the Protection of P.E.I. Lands, at 7 p.m. at the Murchison Centre.
Bevan-Baker will spend the day knocking on doors in his home District 17.
King will also be working the doorstep, visiting voters in his home District 15.
Byrne will meet with the P.E.I. Nurses' Union, as well as spending time campaigning in his own District 12.
Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will meet with fishermen at Covehead, and campaigning in his home District 8.
