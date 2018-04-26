Day 13 of P.E.I. election: Primary industries, rural health care on agenda

Here are some of the events scheduled in the P.E.I. election campaign Monday.

The Liberals will make an announcement in Murray River at 10:30 a.m. on their platform for primary industries and the environment. From there Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will carry on campaigning in eastern P.E.I., including districts 3, 4, 7 and 8.

The NDP will be at the other end of the Island, in O'Leary, for an announcement on rural health care at 11 a.m. The plan will include recruiting family physicians, reducing wait times, and maintaining emergency services. Leader Joe Byrne will then return to Charlottetown to campaign in his own District 12.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will campaign in his own District 17.

PC Leader Dennis King will be knocking on doors in his home District 15.

All four leaders will participate in a forum on the environment at UPEI Monday evening.

Election day is April 23.

More P.E.I. news