Rural broadband, mental health announcements in day 10 of P.E.I. campaign

Here are some of the events planned for day 10 of the P.E.I. election campaign.

Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan will spend a big part of the day in West Prince. The visit will include a noon announcement at the Tignish Municipal Building on mental health and addictions services. He will also campaign in districts 23, 25, 26 and 27, before returning to central P.E.I. for door knocking in District 18 and his own home District 8.

The NDP will make an announcement on rural broadband internet at 10 a.m. in Charlottetown. Leader Joe Byrne will otherwise spend the day campaigning in his own District 12 in Charlottetown.

Progressive Conservative Leader Dennis King will campaign with party candidates in Prince County during the day. In the evening he will attend the Prince County Horsemen's Association awards dinner in Summerside and a community benefit for the Armstrong family in Charlottetown.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker will spend the day campaigning in his own District 17.

More P.E.I. news