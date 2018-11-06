Tight races lead to late night in municipal elections on P.E.I.

Mayors and councils were voted in Monday night as municipalities across P.E.I. held elections.

Philip Brown was elected mayor in the provincial capital of Charlottetown.

Basil Stewart will become the new mayor of Summerside.

In the new municipality of Three Rivers, Ed MacAulay was the successful candidate in a five-way mayoral race. Steve Ogden was elected mayor of Stratford. Minerva McCourt was re-elected mayor of Cornwall.

Results for rural municipalities can be found on the P.E.I. government's web site.

Close races in Charlottetown, Summerside

Mayoral races in P.E.I.'s two cities were too close to call throughout the night.

In Summerside, Nancy Beth Guptill came in a close second with 2,115 votes to Stewart's 2,392.

In Charlottetown, Kim Devine held on to a strong second place to Brown throughout most of the night, eventually losing by just over 900 votes.

Results not yet official

All of the results from Monday night are still unofficial.

The official counting of the votes will be Wednesday, Nov. 7 and candidates have until Nov. 14 to request a judicial recount.

Winning candidates will be officially declared on Nov. 19.

