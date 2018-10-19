Skip to Main Content
Who is running for mayor and council in 4 P.E.I. municipalities
New

Candidates for Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford and Cornwall weigh in on issues

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
Elections P.E.I. will administer the elections in Cornwall, Charlottetown, Stratford and Summerside. (CBC)

Municipal elections are right around the corner for cities, towns and other municipalities across P.E.I.

Four of those elections will be administered by Elections P.E.I. — in Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford and Cornwall.

We asked the candidates in those four municipalities some questions about what they plan to do if they are elected.

Here's what they had to say:

Charlottetown

Summerside

Stratford 

Cornwall

