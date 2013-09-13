Lennox Island First Nation voters head to polls

Election day has arrived for the Lennox Island First Nation Band Council on P.E.I.

The Mi'kmaw community of just over 700 eligible voters head to the polls Saturday to select a band council — an event that happens every three years.

Four challengers are running against incumbent Chief Matilda Ramjattan. Robert Augustine, Darlene Bernard, Stephen Bernard and Darcy Sark are the challengers.

Chief Matilda Ramjattan is seeking re-election. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

There are eight candidates running for two on-reserve council positions. Four candidates are seeking an off-reserve council spot.

Polls are open from noon to 8 p.m. at the John J. Sark Memorial School gym on Lennox Island.

Election results will be posted on the Lennox Island website as well as its social media platforms.

