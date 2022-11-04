Voter turnout down significantly from 2018, reports Elections P.E.I.
Summerside had the highest turnout with just over 51 per cent
Voter turnout dropped significantly for the five municipalities with elections administered by Elections P.E.I., according to preliminary numbers.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. AT Monday for municipal elections in Charlottetown, Summerside, Stratford, Cornwall and Three Rivers.
Turnout for municipal elections has historically been lower than the numbers seen in provincial elections, and this year there were also challenges finding people to run across the province.
According to early estimates sent by Elections P.E.I. about an hour after polls closed, Summerside had the highest turnout with just over 51 per cent, while turnout in Cornwall was the lowest at 33 per cent.
Charlottetown
- 47.12 per cent in 2022.
- 58.44 per cent in 2018.
- 58 per cent in 2014.
Summerside
- 51.56 per cent in 2022.
- 58.58 per cent in 2018.
- 65 per cent in 2014.
Stratford
- 46.21 per cent in 2022.
- 50.44 per cent in 2018.
- 41 per cent in 2014.
Cornwall
- 33.55 per cent in 2022.
- 49.3 per cent in 2018.
- 53 per cent in 2014.
Three Rivers (2018 election was self-administered)
- 36.72 per cent in 2022.
Advance voter turnout was also down across the board in the 2022 election compared to the 2018.
- Charlottetown: 21.51 per cent (26.17 per cent in 2018).
- Cornwall: 14.41 per cent (23.42 per cent in 2018).
- Stratford: 20.46 per cent (21.8 per cent in 2018).
- Summerside: 22.44 per cent (24.9 per cent in 2018).
- Three Rivers: 15.21 per cent (N/A in 2018).
