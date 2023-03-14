Everything you need to know about how to vote in P.E.I.'s election

Prince Edward Islanders head to the polls in a provincial election today. Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. AT. Here's everything you need to know about how to cast your ballot.

Who can vote?

To be eligible, you must be:

18 or older on or before election day.

A Canadian citizen on or before election day.

A resident of P.E.I. for the six months immediately before the date of the election.

A resident of the polling district on the date of the election.

According to P.E.I.'s Election Act, employers are required to give employees "reasonable and sufficient" time to vote on election day. An interesting exception: This doesn't apply to people who work with or drive scheduled buses, ships, airplanes, and so on.

How can I register?

If you haven't pre-registered, just bring along two pieces of identification to prove who you are and where you live.

You can find a list of acceptable identification on the Elections P.E.I. website.

If your ID doesn't have your current address on it, you must take the Oath of Elector (which basically just means you have to attest in writing that you really live where you say you do).

Here's the eligibility page for more information.

Where and when do I vote?

The Elections P.E.I. website has a tool that will tell you the election day poll locations in your area using your civic address.

You can also find out whether these locations are accessible to people who use wheelchairs or walkers.

Who are the candidates, what are the issues?

CBC News has a running list of every candidate who is running in the 2023 provincial election.

You can check out the parties' platforms and major campaign promises on our 2023 election promise tracker.

Elections P.E.I. also has a handy tool on its website that shows every officially registered candidate.

You can call Elections P.E.I. at 1-888-234-8683 or email info@electionspei.ca for help with any step in this process at any time.