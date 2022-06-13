Police looking for suspect in unusual drive-by assault

RCMP in eastern P.E.I. received an unusual call on Friday afternoon about an assault involving a bucket of vomit.

An employee of Sally's Beach Provincial Park said she was sitting in her car around 3 p.m. when she was assaulted by a male in a black truck, according to Sgt. Craig Eveleigh.

"What the male had done was drive by her and throw what appears to be vomit into the window of her car, therefore getting the vomit all over her. There was no one that was targeting her. It just seemed like a very random act."

Eveleigh said it's the first time he's heard of something like that.

There are currently no suspects.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact the King's District detachment or P.E.I. Crimestoppers.