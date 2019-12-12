Voluntary IDs may remain free, after all

The P.E.I. government is rethinking its plan to bring back a fee for voluntary identification cards.

The previous Liberal government had eliminated the fees on voluntary IDs and driver's licences on Jan. 1. Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald has raised concerns that they should remain free.

The IDs are used by people who don't have driver's licences. Previously, voluntary IDs would cost $50.

The Progressive Conservative government had planned to bring back fees for the voluntary IDs when fees for driver's licenses are reinstated on Jan. 1, 2020.

Transportation Minister Steven Myers says that decision is now being reviewed.

"Heath MacDonald has been pushing that there's reasons why we should keep our voluntary IDs under the current structures that we have," Myers said.

"During that discussion, the premier had expressed similar support that Heath did. So now we're back at the table looking at how we can make that happen."

Myers said it's "probably a little premature" to be talking about it, but expects the final word will come before the new year.

More P.E.I. news