P.E.I. man's voice travelling the world

Adam Ramsay is selling his voice to some major companies.

You might not know his name, but you probably know his voice.

It has been featured in ads for various Island businesses and the P.E.I. voice over professional has lent his voice to corporations such as HGTV, Gap and Disney.

"I've been very fortunate, some of these opportunities I never saw coming."

His first big gig was Nintendo, he said.

"Getting to work with Nintendo on a commercial to promote one of their key franchise games was huge."

He said it is a badge of honour he wears as a video game fan.

Ramsay's voice, recorded in his Stratford home, has travelled the world. He's produced voice content for Canada, the United States, India, Romania and more.

Voice over killed the radio star

Ramsay's journey with voice over work started in radio, which he did for a while and said he had many opportunities, but he decided it wasn't for him.

However, Ramsay said there were still aspects of the medium that he enjoyed and someone he knew in the industry introduced him to voice over work.

"At the time, and especially [when] I was younger, I don't even think I realized it was an industry," he said.

So, he auditioned for a voice over job and got it quick. Ramsay remembered thinking "Wow, maybe I can do this."

A lot of auditions

Now voice over work supplements a third of his income — he makes the rest from marketing.

"I think the most auditions I have done in a week probably tops out at about 100," Ramsay said, adding he tries to complete 10 to 15 auditions a day.

Ramsay says the most voice over auditions he has done in a single day is 35. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

How much he gets paid depends on a lot of factors, but he feels like the luckiest person in the world to be doing voice overs, Ramsay said.

"Every product is different, every client is different."

Battling Island dialect

His work may include doing a piece that will air on national television, or a local radio piece that might only be heard by a couple thousand.

"It kind of goes based on, I guess reach, for lack of a better word. There is a lot of factors that kind of go into it including the amount of time it might take," he said.

A difficult aspect of being an Islander doing voice work is the dialect.

Ramsay said he has ironed out words that sound different in other parts of the world, but still has trouble with the word "house."

