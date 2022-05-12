Charlottetown aims to improve safety for cyclists by swapping intersection for roundabout

A new roundabout coming to the intersection of Belvedere Avenue, St. Peters Road and Brackley Point Road in Charlottetown will feature separate bicycle lanes.

Coun. Terry MacLeod says he's heard from pedestrians and cyclists about challenges at the so-called Vogue Optical intersection.

"There have been an awful lot of near misses with pedestrians and cyclists, and cars too," he said.

One of the "engineering challenges" for the proposed roundabout was creating a safe way for cyclists and pedestrians to navigate it.

"Part of this whole process was to make sure that it's just not for cars," he said. "There's going to be one lane for cars and there's going to be a lane for cycling and proper crosswalks for pedestrians."

MacLeod said the roundabout will improve access to local businesses, too.

An opportunity for 'really good design'

Isaac Williams with Bike Friendly Communities and an avid cyclist says the current intersection isn't safe for cyclists — and neither are the other roundabouts in the city.

"This is an opportunity to set a precedent for a really good design," he said.

"I've experienced most of the roundabouts in town and it can be nerve-racking even for an experienced cyclist to manage your way through that because you have to act like a car."

Williams points to the roundabout on Belvedere Avenue near UPEI, where cyclists are forced to bike alongside traffic through the roundabout because the bike lane simply disappears.

MacLeod said the planning process for the Brackley Point Road intersection has council reconsidering the safety of other roundabouts in the city. He said there are plans to increase bike lanes along Belvedere Avenue and the roundabout at UPEI.

"Cycling is becoming a very big part of our lives," he said.

MacLeod didn't give a timeline on when that work would be completed.

10 years in the making

Constructing a roundabout at the Vogue Optical intersection has been discussed for more than a decade.

MacLeod said the final piece of the puzzle is finally in place — the city purchased land which is part of the nearby gas station owned by Cape D'or Holdings for $340,000.

"By the end of the summer we hope to have it started, and be completed in the fall," MacLeod said.

The requests for proposals on the project close on Friday. MacLeod estimates the project will cost around five or six million dollars.