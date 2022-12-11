After years of discussion and months of detours, Vogue Optical roundabout finally opens

Drivers along St. Peter's Road in Charlottetown will have a smoother commute Monday as the long-awaited roundabout has finally opened.

Detours have been in place since work began in August at the busy, and sometimes confusing, five-leg intersection.

A roundabout at the Vogue Optical intersection, as it's commonly known, has been discussed for more than a decade as others were built across the province.

Construction was delayed as the city explored funding options for the multimillion-dollar project, which included purchasing land from a nearby gas station and other private owners.

The roundabout was delayed while the city negotiated the purchase of land from a nearby gas station. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The original design did not have an active transportation lane. After consultation with the group Bike Friendly Communities, a bicycle lane was added.

The bike path, which will also be used by pedestrians, will be only 1.5 metres wide. Because it is so narrow, traffic will have to be one-way, with everyone moving counter-clockwise, the same direction as vehicle traffic.