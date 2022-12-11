After years of discussion and months of detours, Vogue Optical roundabout finally opens
No more traffic lights at busy intersection on St. Peter's Road
Drivers along St. Peter's Road in Charlottetown will have a smoother commute Monday as the long-awaited roundabout has finally opened.
Detours have been in place since work began in August at the busy, and sometimes confusing, five-leg intersection.
A roundabout at the Vogue Optical intersection, as it's commonly known, has been discussed for more than a decade as others were built across the province.
Construction was delayed as the city explored funding options for the multimillion-dollar project, which included purchasing land from a nearby gas station and other private owners.
The original design did not have an active transportation lane. After consultation with the group Bike Friendly Communities, a bicycle lane was added.
The bike path, which will also be used by pedestrians, will be only 1.5 metres wide. Because it is so narrow, traffic will have to be one-way, with everyone moving counter-clockwise, the same direction as vehicle traffic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?