P.E.I. company loses 12-year-old fight over rotten potatoes

The P.E.I. company Visser Potato has been ordered to pay more than $118,000 to one of its suppliers.

The Supreme Court of P.E.I. decision follows a case of rotten potatoes delivered to Argentina more than 10 years ago.

In 2007, WD Potato delivered a cargo of nearly 1,400 tonnes to Visser Potato, which then took the shipment to Argentina by boat.

Part of the cargo was found to be damaged when it arrived, and WD Potato was accused to delivering rotten vegetables. Visser refused to pay for them.

Justice James Gormley ruled Visser did not provide enough evidence to prove the potatoes came from WD, and ordered Visser to pay the outstanding amount on the contract: $118,436.51.

Gormley also ruled that WD should receive some costs.