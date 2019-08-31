Visitor restrictions in place at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I.

The Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I. is restricting visitors to the facility to try and prevent the spread of a gastro-intestinal illness.

No more than two people are allowed to visit a patient at a time, and the length of their visits will be limited to an hour, according to a media release.

Health PEI is also asking visitors to stay home if they aren't feeling well, the release said.

In addition, those coming to the hospital are reminded to keep their hands clean during their visit to the medical facility.

Alcohol-based hand rub stations are available to the public throughout health care facilities, the release said.

The hospital will update the restrictions as more information becomes available.

More P.E.I. news