Visitor restrictions in place at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I.
Restrictions on visitors are in place at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., due to the presence of a gastro-intestinal illness at the facility.
Visitors asked to stay home if feeling unwell
The Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I. is restricting visitors to the facility to try and prevent the spread of a gastro-intestinal illness.
No more than two people are allowed to visit a patient at a time, and the length of their visits will be limited to an hour, according to a media release.
Health PEI is also asking visitors to stay home if they aren't feeling well, the release said.
In addition, those coming to the hospital are reminded to keep their hands clean during their visit to the medical facility.
Alcohol-based hand rub stations are available to the public throughout health care facilities, the release said.
The hospital will update the restrictions as more information becomes available.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.