Visitor precautions at Maplewood Manor due to illness outbreak
Maplewood Manor in Alberton, P.E.I., will have visitor precautions due to an outbreak of a respiratory illness, according to Health PEI.
Visitors asked to stay home if they are feeling sick
Visitors are being asked to stay home if they're not feeling well to prevent the spread of illness to residents, staff and the public.
Alcohol-based hand rub stations are available and everyone coming to the manor is being asked to clean to their hands before and after entering the facility or a resident's room.
The manor is assessing the situation regularly and will provide an update on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Health PEI said in a release.
With files from Angela Walker
