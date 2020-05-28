Residents at P.E.I.'s long-term care homes will be able to see loved ones come June 1

Starting Monday, residents at long-term care facilities on Prince Edward Island will be permitted to accept visitors, said Premier Dennis King in a Thursday morning news briefing.

The homes closed their doors to visitors almost three months ago to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus — a move that has succeeded, as no long-term care residents on P.E.I. has become ill with COVID-19.

As of June 1, visits will be by appointment, will happen in designated outdoor spaces and will adhere to time limits to ensure chances of passing on an infection is limited, said P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Morrison added that a maximum of two designated visitors will be allowed per resident.

King said the new relaxed visitor policy will be monitored and reviewed by the province as the COVID-19 situation on P.E.I. evolves.

"This has been a long and difficult process, to say the least, for all Islanders but it has especially impacted those in long-term care, as well as their families and loved ones," King said.

"These first steps are so welcome and so needed and I could not be happier to see this process begin on Monday."

'This has been a long and difficult process, to say the least,' says Premier Dennis King. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Maintaining physical distancing

Health PEI's chief of nursing Marion Dowling gave more details on visitors to long-term care in the briefing.

All visitors will be required to maintain physical distancing — however, Dowling said officials realize some residents might have trouble keeping two metres apart. In those cases, she said visitors will be asked to wear non-medical masks or a face shield.

Visitors will also be screened before entering facilities and those with symptoms or who are feeling unwell will be made to postpone, she said.

Dowling said long-term care facilities will be contacting family members in the coming days who have been identified as designated visitors by residents.

Designated visitors

While only two family members or loved ones will be considered designated, they will have the opportunity to visit either at the same time or separately, Dowling said.

As an added measure, enhanced cleaning will take place between visits, she said.

I hope we're able to maintain the safety of our Island by following the measures so we can continue to release some of our other visiting restrictions. — Marion Dowling

Long-term care homes have also been permitting physically-distanced visits among residents and staff in outdoor spaces.

Dowling added that Health PEI has reduced restrictions across what is considered compassionate visitation including end-of-life patients.

Over the past several weeks end-of-life patients have been permitted two visitors per day, but Dowling announced that restriction has now been lifted to allow for up to six visitors for those at the end of their life, with a limit of two visitors at a time. Health PEI has also removed age restrictions for visitors, and those coming from off-Island can seek authorization as well.

Dowling said off-Island visitors will be provided with a letter from staff that shows they are designated. The letter will also be provided to public safety. Out-of-province visitors will also be required to self-isolate upon their arrival to the Island, with exception of being able to visit to the long-term care home they've been approved for.

"We continue to look at the other restrictions we have in place to allow visiting, and I hope we're able to maintain the safety of our Island by following the measures so we can continue to release some of our other visiting restrictions as well," she said.

More from CBC P.E.I.