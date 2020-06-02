Visitor restrictions eased at P.E.I. health facilities

More visitor restrictions have been eased at P.E.I. health facilities.

Health PEI says patients are permitted to select two designated visitors to see them. Patients who are nearing the end of life may designate a total of six visitors, with only two visiting at a given time.

All visits will be for a maximum of one hour, with the exception of those visiting patients near the end of life, and physical distancing requirements must be maintained, Health PEI said in a news release.

All visitors will be required to follow infection control guidelines as relayed by the patient's health-care team.

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19

All visitors will also be screened for COVID-19 risk factors before being allowed to visit. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to visit.

Additionally, changes to the visiting policy now allow patients who are coming to Health PEI services for any appointment or procedure to select one person to accompany them.

Patients must let the service they are attending know in advance if a support person will be with them, so that social distancing can be maintained.

