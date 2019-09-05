Visitor restrictions at Western Hospital will continue

Visitor restrictions continue at the Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., due to an outbreak of norovirus, a gastrointestinal illness.

Health PEI says containment measures brought in at the hospital appear to be working but visitor restrictions are being maintained through the weekend as a precaution.

The illness impacted four patients and about 60 per cent of staff at the hospital but there have been no new cases since Tuesday, officials said in an email to CBC.

Visitation will be limited to two visitors per patient at a time for a maximum of one hour.

Those coming to the hospital are also being reminded to keep their hands clean during their visit.

Alcohol-based hand-cleaning stations are available to the public throughout health-care facilities, a release said.

A further assessment and update will be issued Monday, the release said.

