Visitor precautions lifted at QEH, Sherwood Home

Visitor precautions have been lifted on Unit 8 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and at Sherwood Home in Charlottetown, but remain in place at two other health-care facilities due to flu and gastrointestinal illness, the province said in a written release Monday.

Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague is continuing to limit visits to no more than two people at a time for no more than an hour at a time, as several patients are experiencing flu-like illness.

Several residents at Beach Grove Home in Charlottetown continue to experience gastrointestinal illness, so Health PEI is asking visitors to stay home if they are feeling unwell to prevent the further spread of illness to residents.

The province reminded visitors it is "extremely important" everyone going into Island hospitals and long-term care facilities clean their hands before and after entering a patient's room, as well as when entering and leaving the facility.

The situation will be reassessed Wednesday, officials said.

Health PEI is also reminding Islanders that it is not too late to get a free flu shot.

