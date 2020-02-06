This special housing arrangement offers these women a chance to give back

In a house tucked a few blocks behind University Avenue in Charlottetown, a unique living arrangement is taking shape.

The home is called Visitation Place, and in exchange for subsidized rent, its tenants are encouraged to give back to the community.

It was created in 2017 by Sister Sue Kidd, the chaplaincy minister at the University of Prince Edward Island, with help from her congregation — the Sisters of Notre Dame.

She wanted a space for young women to build formative experiences while pursuing higher education, so she drafted a proposal, presented it to her congregation and was given the go ahead.

"Other young adults are building their careers, they're building their resumés, they're building their bank account," she said.

"These women have a way bigger world view than that."

'It felt like I came home'

The tenants at Visitation Place are Elizabeth Iwunwa, Mary-Ann Aliu and Sarah Muthee. They met through the Chaplaincy Centre at UPEI.

Muthee has lived at Visitation Place the longest and was back home in Thika Town, Kenya when she heard a room had become available.

'I just think, the skills that these women are learning here — how much does our world need this?' says Sister Sue Kidd. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"I came and I loved it ever since," she said. "I'm so thankful that I made that choice."

Iwunwa applied to do an MBA at UPEI and had heard positive things about the home.

"I knew that if I wanted a place where women of faith, who were going through higher education and knew all the rigours and knew all the things that it took … I knew that if I wanted that, this was the place to be," she said.

I feel and I think I have gained more than I have given. — Sarah Muthee

A few months later, Aliu moved in.

"It didn't feel like I moved. It felt like I came home," she said.

"The amount of growth that I've experienced … it has been amazing. I don't know how to put into words."

'Gained more than I have given'

Kidd isn't just their landlord, she's also their neighbour and lives in the other half of the duplex.

Iwunwa refers to the trade-off of cheaper rent for community and faith-based initiatives as the terms and conditions of the home.

Those include things like hosting book club meetings, volunteering or inviting people over after mass — typically for a home-cooked meal of jollof rice, peppered chicken or chapati.

You don't just live in this house, this house lives in you. — Mary-Ann Aliu

"We are also three women who like to cook. First time you come to this house you're a visitor, then afterwards — you know you're way to the fridge," laughed Aliu.

The purpose of the house is service, Iwunwa said.

"It's serving other people and letting that be a good enough reason to serve them, and not thinking, 'What am I going to get out of this?'" she said.

Muthee agreed, adding that Visitation Place has enriched her life by introducing her to people she otherwise would not have met.

"I feel and I think I have gained more than I have given," she said.

That's the goal of the home — to foster a sense of generosity and openness.

Even its name has meaning. Visitation Place is a nod to the biblical story of Mary going to help her cousin Elizabeth while both women were pregnant.

"The visitation is Mary stepping forward and going to help out her cousin in what is a moment of crisis," Kidd said.

Sarah Muthee made Kenyan chapati on a night when the women hosted a dinner for the Sisters of Notre Dame. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Kidd said she wanted to model the home around that, adding "it was going to be a meeting place where people could be in need, people could have something to share and that they would both go away better people for it."

To outsiders, it may sound like a ploy to recruit nuns, but Kidd said that was never the purpose.

"It was never about recruitment but it was about accompaniment and about faith and ministry, service," Kidd said.

"If God is calling one of these women to religious life, I would be over the moon," she laughed.

Tangible results

Aliu and Iwunwa were raised in big Catholic families in Nigeria while Muthee grew up in the Presbyterian Church of East Africa.

They say the experience has changed the way they look at nuns and credit that to Kidd.

Muthee makes some Kenyan tea for house guests. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

"When I met Sister Sue … it redefined what sisterhood meant for me," Aliu said.

"It was just like living your life to the fullest and impacting people's lives the best way you can, wherever you find yourself, so you don't have to be in a convent and you don't have to be in a uniform."

Kidd said the home isn't solely about religiosity though, "I mean, there's not a sign outside that says come be Christian here — it's come be welcome here."

I think there is a need for young people to be in a space that feels welcoming, peaceful. — Sarah Muthee

The home isn't just a place where good deeds are done — the results from living in this supportive environment are tangible.

The women have been able to help each other because they are going through similar experiences and have similar goals.

Aliu is pursuing a master's at Queens University online while working full-time, Iwunwa recently finished her master's degree and works at a non-profit, and Muthee holds a master's degree and aspires to work in public health.

Beyond Charlottetown?

The lease at Visitation Place is up in one year, and Kidd isn't sure if it will be renewed.

Aliu, Iwunwa and Muthee hope it's extended for other young people to experience what they have.

You come into this house empty, but you leave here full. — Mary-Ann Aliu

"Maybe if it could grow beyond Charlottetown, because I think there is a need for young people to be in a space that feels welcoming, peaceful," Muthee said.

"A place where people can have open and genuine conversations about life."

Aliu said while she doesn't plan to live at Visitation Place forever, the experience has left an indelible mark on her.

"You don't just live in this house, this house lives in you. And you don't leave the house behind, it's in your heart," she said.

"You come into this house empty, but you leave here full."

