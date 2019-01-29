New
Vishtèn nominated for Juno Award
The band is up for Traditional Roots Album of the Year for Horizons
The funky Acadian-Celtic style of Vishtèn has earned the P.E.I.-based group a Juno nomination for Traditional Roots Album of the Year for their album Horizons.
The Junos are awarded annually to the best in Canadian music — they're Canada's version of the Grammy awards.
Vishtèn consists of sisters Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc from P.E.I. and Pascal Miousse from the Magdalen Islands.
The group will compete against David Francey, Pharis and Jason Romero, The Slocan Ramblers and The Wailin' Jennys.
The group took home Music P.E.I. awards this year for best francophone artist, group recording and roots traditional recording.
London, Ont., is home to this year's awards, which will be hosted by Sarah McLachlan on March 17.
