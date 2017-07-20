Visa card leads police to vehicle break-in suspect

RCMP in Cornwall, P.E.I., teamed up with Visa and a local store to track down a suspect in a number of vehicle break-ins Thursday.

RCMP began receiving a number of complaints of thefts that occurred overnight from vehicles parked in the Cornwall area at 7:30 a.m.

One of the callers reported that her wallet, which contained her Visa card, was stolen. Her credit card company told her that the card was used at a Cornwall-area business at 2 a.m.

Police visited the business and reviewed security video from that time and were able to identify a Cornwall area man using the stolen credit card.

The man was located, arrested, and charged. Some of the stolen items were recovered and returned to their owners by noon.

RCMP are reminding the public to remove valuables from vehicles and lock them.

