Why this P.E.I. man is inviting people to join him — virtually — on his nature hikes

In an effort to bring the great outdoors to Islanders in self-isolation because of COVID-19, Steven Balderston is inviting people to join him and his dog Penny on hikes through the woods — virtually, of course.

Balderston has been posting his hikes through the Island's woods on his Facebook page over the past several days.

"I thought I might make some videos, for anyone who's sick or can't get out and is stuck in self-isolation. Anyways, I thought this might be a nice little way to help," Balderston told viewers in one his recent videos, which virtually guides people along the Winter River.

He joined CBC Mainstreet host Matt Rainnie for an interview to talk about his new project, while enjoying a hike.

Balderston's dog Penny can be spotted in his videos trotting through the Island's trails. (Submitted by Steven Balderston)

"I go pretty much every day, the odd day I miss but I try and go every day. I just feel so much better when I make it out," Balderston said. "The rest of my day goes better," .

'You start to feel good'

Balderston said he wanted to do something to alleviate the stress and anxiety Islanders are experiencing and help promote exercise during this difficult time.

"After about two minutes you start to feel good. It's the exercise, plus the fresh air," he said.

"In self-isolation you're probably trying to find all kinds of things to do to pass the time and I thought, here's one more thing people can do."

Balderston also said he likes having the opportunity to show neat places on the Island with which people may be less familiar, as well as some of the creatures that call P.E.I. home.

If you're interested in joining Balderston and Penny for a taste of the outdoors, you can head to their YouTube channel.

