P.E.I. family violence crisis hotline now accessible by text, online chat

A new pilot project has been launched by P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services to make reaching out for help a little easier.

On top of calling in, the platform now allows people to text its crisis hotline — the local number is 902-892-0960 and the toll-free number is 1-800-240-9894 — or connect through a chat bubble on the organization's website.

"The chat bubble that is on our website, I believe that that's one of the easiest ways to manage ... and it's also the easiest way for you to end the conversation," Danya O'Malley, the executive director of P.E.I. Family Violence Prevention Services told CBC News: Compass host Louise Martin.

Once that chat bubble is closed, she says the organization has no way of contacting the person.

"That might be really important for people if someone, say, suddenly comes home or is suddenly there and they want to quickly cover their tracks."

Evaluating demand

O'Malley said the project is being piloted for two months to give the organization a chance to evaluate its need on the Island and decide if more workers are needed.

"I'm optimistic we will be able to meet the demand easily," she said. "We are easily able to meet our crisis call demand and so I'm not expecting to be overwhelmed with … texts or chats."

O'Malley said these changes were "a long time coming to be honest."

"We know a lot of people have cellphones and don't have minutes to talk or don't have the freedom to be able to talk," said O'Malley.

"And so it really feels like something we should have had all along."

