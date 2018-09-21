Charity cycle journey connects Alzheimer's, oak trees, and the end of WWI

Jim Landry has returned to P.E.I. check on a Vimy oak he planted in Cardigan, plant another in Georgetown, and encourage people to draw a connection between trees and memory.

"I've been focusing on planting trees in memory of people, and that's what this Vimy Oak Project is about," Landry told Island Morning host Mitch Cormier.

"It's partly about the trees but it's partly about the people. You plant trees mainly for hope."

The story of the Vimy Oak Project goes back to the Battle of Vimy Ridge in 1917. Leslie Miller, a soldier at the battle, scooped up a handful of acorns and sent them home to Scarborough, Ont. Miller survived the war, and when he got back to Canada he found the acorns had been planted and were already growing.

A century later those trees are still growing, but there are none at Vimy. They were all destroyed in the battle. The Vimy Oak Project has been planting those trees around Canada, and there is also a plan to establish a grove at Vimy.

Landry has been working with the Vimy Oak Project for two years. He is currently cycling around P.E.I. and New Brunswick, planting more trees.

In October, he'll fly to France to plant a tree there. Unfortunately plans for the Vimy grove are behind schedule. They are still clearing century-old, unexploded ordnance from the site. Landry will plant at a local school instead.

Personal connections

Landry's great uncle fought and died at Vimy, and it's that story that first connected Landry to the Vimy Oak Project.

"My great uncle left Upham, New Brunswick, and went to war in the First World War with his best friend," said Landry.

"John was killed the very first day of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, and I inherited his wooden cross, and that's what got me started on this journey. No one in my family had visited his gravesite in France."

Landry first visited the grave in 2016.

Jim Landry, an arborist from Saint John, N.B., is on another ride to plant Vimy oaks. (CBC)

Landry is an arborist by profession, and his work with the Vimy Oak Project has led him to think about the connection between trees and memories.

"I always encourage people that if you want to do something in memory of someone plant a tree. If it's on your property everyone can see and you can tell them the story behind the tree," he said.

"That's what memories are all about, is how you relay those memories to people."

And that thinking has connected with volunteer work Landry does for the Alzheimer Society of Canada. He has dedicated this cycling trip, which includes hundreds of kilometres in New Brunswick, P.E.I. and France, to the society. He aims to raise $7,000 for the society, but equally important, he said, is raising awareness.

"In terms of charities it's not one that comes to mind to a lot of people right away," he said.

Landry will plant an oak in Georgetown Saturday, and be in France to plant another to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.

