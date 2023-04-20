Acadian music venue 'brings the community together' in Évangéline region

After three years of reduced audiences due to COVID-19, seeing community members come out to events and concerts this past winter brought a smile to Marcel Bernard's face.

The chair of the board of the Village Musical Acadien in Abram-Village, P.E.I., Bernard said crowds have increased at the venue — and people seem more at ease.

"People come and they're not afraid to mingle and talk to one another," said Bernard.

Those who live in the area have always supported cultural activities, he said, but during the pandemic, audience numbers waned.

"The crowd… was always a good crowd, but it was not like we're getting this winter," he said.

The Village Musical Acadien first opened in 2014, and the mandate has always been to showcase Acadian culture. (Submitted by Gilles Arsenault)

Extra programming, thanks to funding from Heritage Canada and the Canada Winter Games, may have enticed people out of the house.

The venue received a one-time Heritage Canada grant aimed at helping such facilities reopen after the pandemic.

That funding let them bring in artists such as the Québec band Suroît, as well as hold cultural events for both St. Patrick's Day and the Acadian mid-Lent celebration known as Mi-Carême.

"We are always looking to increase our programming… so we were quite busy this winter, more so than usual," said Bernard.

The Canada Winter Games also sponsored a concert in March with Sirène et Matelot, consisting of Lennie Gallant and Patricia Richard, alongside Atlantic String Machine.

Nick Arsenault, executive director of the Conseil scolaire-communautaire Évangéline, says it's important to have spaces where the community can gather. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Nick Arsenault is the executive director of a French community centre in the region, the Conseil scolaire-communautaire Évangéline, and a frequent attendee at the Village Musical.

"To create a nice connected community, you need infrastructure. You need those community spaces," said Arsenault.

"This one is really, really active — like, all year round. And it just, it helps people get together."

A rallying spot

Gathering as a community is even more important when you're a linguistic minority in an anglophone province, said Arsenault.

"It adds to the importance of us rallying or getting together and spending some time together. So the Village Musical Acadien has played a key role," he said.

"Even through COVID, they were organizing different events — following the rules — and now that things are a little looser, it feels great to get together again and to spend a little bit more time with our neighbours."

Nancy Smith, who is on the board of the Village Musical, says it's great to not have to drive to Summerside or Charlottetown to see concerts. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Nancy Smith serves on the board of the organization and said she rarely misses a show.

"It's very Acadian, very French. You know, a lot of stuff here is done — like the dinner theatres are done in French, so that keeps you grounded," said Smith.

"It brings the community together, I think, rather than to have to go to Summerside, or go to Charlottetown."

The band Gadelle will be part of the programming at the Village Musical this summer. Members are, from left, Louise Arsenault, Rémi Arsenault, Caroline Bernard, and Hélène Bergeron. (Village MusicalAcadien/Facebook)

Pormoting 'the Acadian product'

The venue was created in 2014 in an existing building on the grounds of the expo centre in Abram-Village, where the Acadian festival and agricultural exhibition is held every summer.

"I think what the community enjoys or expects from us, is an offer of the Acadian product. That's the goal — and that's the reason it was built — was to promote the Acadian product," said Bernard.

He said he hears from a lot of young musicians in the community who dream of performing at the venue someday.

"I know a lot of the younger generation is looking at this place as, 'Geez, I would like to play at the Village Musical,'" he said.

This summer, programming at the Village includes a dinner-theatre production, cabaret nights, and regular concerts with the band Gadelle, made up of musicians from the region.

The concerts with Gadelle feature French songs, but the patter in between numbers is bilingual, said Bernard.

"You can get Americans or Quebecers and it doesn't matter. They'll all, you know, stand up and give standing ovations when it's done," he said.

"Just to be able to offer that to people, that's quite pleasing to me."

