Delays mean Cornwall microbrewery hoping to open in fall

The doors to Cornwall, P.E.I.'s first microbrewery may be open this fall.

Bryan Carver, owner of Village Green, has been working on gutting and reconstructing a former dental clinic into a beer-making business.

"We finally got to the point where we could put up an 'Opening Soon' sign," he said.

Carver said there were delays related to getting proper building permits from the town, and further setbacks because of COVID-19.

"It kind of added a few wrinkles to the plan," he said.

Getting ready to serve

Carver said breweries have had to adapt the ways they do business because of the pandemic.

Carver says he hopes to start offering canned beer in the next three to six months. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"It changed how breweries have to operate because with the seasonal restaurants not being as busy [and] the whole revenue through draft sales, kegs of beer, basically dried up pretty quick," he said.

"But everything is kind of falling into its place now."

Now that the walk-in fridge has been installed and test batches have been brewed, Carver said he plans to open his doors to the public, "sometime in the near future."

Carver described the little brick building as having a bright, modern interior with seats for 25 people and a small designated space for brewing equipment.

He said he will be drawing influence from the modern craft beer movement in the U.S. and traditional beers in England, Belgium and Germany.

Village Green will not be selling packaged products off the hop, he said.

Carver said he hopes to add canned beer to his offerings in the next three to six months, and may start up a delivery service within Cornwall.

The Holy Fox Food Truck will be operating on the property, he said, so people can buy food there and bring it to eat at the brewery.

Carver is pushing for a "soft" opening by the end of September, with the official launch happening later this fall.

"All good things in time," he said.

