Vietnamese community offers free lunches to thank volunteers

The Vietnamese Association of P.E.I., in collaboration with two Charlottetown restaurants, is offering a free lunch this week to volunteers who support newcomers.

The giveaway is taking place at Downtown Deli and Non La Vegetarian Cafe over the course of two days with a total 200 meals being offered.

"They are working very hard to help people with their warm heart, with their smart brain, and strong, hard teamwork together to have to help people," said association president Truong Chien Ly.

"We want to show that we care about them, we love them, and we want to support and promote volunteer spirit."

Truong Chien Ly wants to make the thank-you meal project an annual event. (Submitted by Truong Chien Ly)

The lunches will go to volunteers in the English Tutor Program, the Canada Connects Program, and to other P.E.I. Association for Newcomers to Canada volunteers. Members of the Vietnamese community are covering the cost, said Ly.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the volunteers are being offered boxed lunches to go, and are being asked to register.

Ly said his association would like to make this an annual event.

He hopes that next year it will be possible to offer the volunteers an in-person meal, perhaps all together.

