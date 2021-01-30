UPEI Student Union offers video game service as safe entertainment alternative

A new video game service is being launched by the UPEI Student Union.

The co-op gives students a chance to rent different consoles for up to two weeks at a time.

Jose Gonzalez, student union vice-president and founder of the new initiative, said money was left over in the budget because of all the major events cancelled due to COVID-19.

"It will encourage students who might not feel comfortable kind of going outside still or they would rather stay within really small social bubbles or maybe they just plain don't like the winter and they don't like to be outside in the cold," he said.

"I hope the video game co-op is just another way for students to entertain themselves safely from home in a space where they feel comfortable."

Gonzalez said there are four different types of consoles with up to 40 pre-loaded games.

The consoles are free to rent but require a $20 refundable deposit.

Gonzalez said the service is meant for all students, not just gamers.

