Small community shows big support for Pride

The Pride Parade in Victoria, on P.E.I.'s South Shore, may seem small by many standards, but that's not the point, says organizer Rachel MacLeod.

The parade last year, the second annual, had a few more than 70 participants, but keep in mind the 2016 census found just 74 people in the village.

Organizer Rachel MacLeod said it's important to have pride celebrations in rural areas.

"Pride isn't just about being in a city," said MacLeod.

"Pride is about every day of every year, supporting queer people and supporting pride really and just being an ally to all the queer people in your community. It doesn't matter what community it is — if it's small, if it's big — it's about support."

The Pride by the Sea parade starts at the top of Main Street in Victoria at noon Monday. Organizers hope to have their first float this year.

