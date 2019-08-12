Raquel Duffy happy to be home on P.E.I. performing in 'gem of a theatre'

Raquel Duffy is back home on P.E.I. performing this month in the comedy Real Estate at the Victoria Playhouse.

Duffy was born in Charlottetown and studied in Dalhousie University's theatre program. She has lived in Toronto for about the last 10 years but says she's thrilled to be performing back on the Island.

"It's just amazing," she said on CBC Radio's Mainstreet P.E.I.

"It's something I've been wanting to do for quite some time so it's a little bit like a dream come true."

Fitting location

Duffy plays realtor Emma Bard in the comedy, written by Allana Harkin. Real Estate had its premiere at Ontario's Theatre Collingwood in 2007. This is the first time it's been produced in Atlantic Canada, and Victoria was a fitting location, said Victoria Playhouse executive director Emily Smith.

Allana Harkin spent her honeymoon in Victoria-by-the Sea right, which is a total coincidence, which I thought was really neat. — Emily Smith

"I had read it a couple of years ago and I liked it a lot. And then last fall I was speaking with Charlotte Gowdy, who ended up directing this show for us and she said 'I'd like to direct Allana Harkins's Real Estate for Victoria Playhouse,' so we did it.

"And you know, this only came up recently, but Allana Harkin spent her honeymoon in Victoria-by-the Sea right, which is a total coincidence, which I thought was really neat."

Real Estate is about Joel Hopper, a mystery novelist who retreats to his father's home in the country after his wife has an affair.

Comedy ensues

"He's at a big point in his life where change is going to happen but he doesn't know how to do that," said Newfoundland actor Darryl Hopkins, who plays Joel.

"And then he realizes he has to sell his house because his father owes a lot of taxes on it. Enter real estate agent Emma Bard."

Comedy ensues as they both learn a few life lessons along the way, Hopkins said.

"It's a really lovely, goofy comedy with a lot of depth and a lot of heart to it."

Duffy said it's a "treat" to play in a theatre like Victoria Playhouse.

"It's just it's such a gem of a theatre and it's such a great size to play as an actor because it's not too big, it's not too small and the houses, the audience, they're the most lovely giving people."

