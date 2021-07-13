Charlottetown looks to improve Victoria Park roadway
Charlottetown city council has set aside some money to look at ways it could improve the roadway that runs around the shoreline of Victoria Park.
New lighting, curbing needed
The road is due for some maintenance. The boulevard area by the boardwalk is in need of new lights, curbing and changes to storm water drainage.
Coun. Terry Bernard, chair of parks and recreation committee, says the city will hire engineering consultants to develop possible designs.
The report, which will take a few months to write, will cost $41,000.
With the report in hand, council will then have to decide how much it is willing to spend on the project.
